NIRF Ranking 2023: IIT Bombay in top 3 engineering colleges, check institutes' rank in each category

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 05, 2023
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 has been released by the Ministry of Education.
In the NIRF Rankings 2023 in the engineering category, IIT-Bombay stands at 3rd Position. IIT-Madras has grabbed the number one position.
In the NIRF Overall Ranking List 2023, IIT Bombay is ranked at 4th position.
IIT Bombay ranks under top 10 management colleges of India in the latest NIRF Ranking.
Under the NIRF Research Ranking 2023, IIT Bombay is at 4th position.
Under the NIRF Innovation Ranking 2023, IIT Bombay secured 7th Position.
