Army Institute of Fashion & Design releases AIFD 2023 admit card at aifd.edu.in

Army Institute of Fashion & Design releases AIFD 2023 admit Card | Representative image

Bengaluru: Army Institute of Fashion and Design (AIFD) has released the admit card for Written Admission Test (WAT) 2023.

Those candidates who will appear for the computer based entrance exam can download the admit card through the official site of AIFD at aifd.edu.in.

Exam Date for AIFD 2023

The examination will be conducted on April 23, 2023 from 10 am to 1 pm. The results will be announced on May 4, 2023.

Direct link to download AIFD 2023 Admit Card

The AIFD 2023 exam will be divided into two parts :

The first part will be evaluating students on knowledge and general reasoning.

The second part will test students in sketch, design, drawing, and essay writing.

No marks will be deducted for a wrong answer. The institute will be releasing the AIFD results 2023 on 4 May 2023, as per the official schedule.

Steps to download AIFD 2023 Admit Card:

Visit the official site of AIFD at aifd.edu.in.

Click on AIFD 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.

Once done, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.