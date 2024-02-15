APPSC Group-II Services Exam Hall Tickets Released: Download Now At psc.ap.gov.in. | Representational pic

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Group-II services examination on its official website. Registered candidates can now access and download the admit card for the APPSC Group 2 Prelims exam at psc.ap.gov.in.

The examination for 897 various positions is scheduled for February 25, 2024, across the state. The recruitment process for Group 2 positions, such as Deputy Tahsildar, Extension Officer Municipal Commissioner Grade-III, Sub-Registrar, and more, has attracted considerable interest.

The screening process includes a written test with two parts: prelims and mains. Candidates who pass the mains exam will then take the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT).

The test is scheduled to take place on February 25, 2024, from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm in 24 districts across the state. It is important for candidates to have their login details and necessary information prepared to facilitate a seamless download.

To download the admit card, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official website of APPSC - psc.ap.gov.in

Click on the link labeled "Hall Tickets for Group-II Services (Notification No.11/2023) are available for download" on the homepage.

Provide your login credentials on the page that opens.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.