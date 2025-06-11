APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2025 Declared At psc.ap.gov.in; Direct Link Here

APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2025 | Canva

APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the results of the Group-I Mains Examination 2025 on the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

A total of 182 individuals have been selected for the Oral Test (Interview), which will take place at the Commission's office in Vijayawada from June 23 to June 30, 2025.

According to the Commission, aspirants can access a list of enrolled numbers for those tentatively chosen for the interview round. Individual call letters will be sent out shortly.

APPSC Group 1 2025: Documents required

Applicants who are tentatively selected for the oral test (interview) must present their original certificates for document verification on the same day of the interview. The documents are:

1. Age, Proof of Age Relaxation

2. Qualifications

3. Study Certificate/ Residence Certificate or Local Status Certificate (in case they migrated from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh)

4. Integrated Community Certificate in Case of Reserved Candidates

5. Certificate of Exclusion from Creamy Layer in case of B.C’s from Revenue authorities in terms of G.O.Ms.No.3

6. Backward Classes Welfare (C-2) Department, dt.04/04/2006 & G.O.Ms.No.26, BC Welfare (C) Dept.

7. Dt: 09-12-2013 (those who claim reservation under BC Community) and EWS Certificate (those who have claimed EWS Reservation ) as per G.O.Ms.No.73 GA (Ser-D) Dept.

8. Dt: 04.08.2021, Disability Certificate in case of PBD/PH candidates

9. Sports Certificates (those who claim reservation under Sports Quota)

APPSC Group 1 Mains Exams 2025

The Group-I Mains test consisted of seven papers, which were administered in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM on May 3 and 9, 2025. Two of the papers: English and Telugu were qualifying in nature. The last five papers, assessed for merit, were:

Paper I: General Essay

Paper II: History and Culture

Paper III: Governance, Law, Ethics

Paper IV: Indian and AP Economy & Development

Paper V: Science, Technology, and Environmental Studies

APPSC Group 1 Mains 2025: Exam pattern

Each paper carried 150 marks and lasted 180 minutes. The Mains test comprised a total of 825 marks, with 725 used to rank, removing the language papers.

How to download and view the APPSC Group 1 Mains Scorecards 2025?

Applicants can apply the steps listed below to download and view the APPSC Group 1 Mains result 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2025' link.

Step 3: After this, the result PDF will appear on the screen where aspirants can find their name (if selected).

Step 4: Download the result pdf and take a printout of the same for future use.

Direct link to download the pdf