NEET 2025 Exam: Jumbled Question Papers Spark Students Outrage

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG) 2025 examination was held successfully on May 4. But students and their parents have expressed serious concerns over several discrepancies in the question paper, and sluggish grievance redressal, and requested that the National Testing Agency (NTA) respond quickly.

Results for more than 20 lakh aspirants are likely to be announced later this month but problems at some exam centres have put a blot on the process. In Sikar (Rajasthan) and some areas of Gujarat, candidates allegedly received defective question booklets with pages in the wrong order. For instance, students in Sikar who were given Paper Code 47 were presented with jumbled pages. The same issue occurred in Jamnagar, where Gujarati-medium examinees who had Paper Code 48 were presented with the same problem.

Because of the disordered pages, some candidates filled OMR bubbles for the wrong questions by mistake, while others wasted precious time attempting to align questions with their corresponding answer options.

After the exam, guardians and parents filed official complaints with the Gujarat government and NTA, including scanned images of the flawed booklets. "Students even highlighted the mistake during the exam but were asked to keep solving the flawed paper," said a parent, as reported by the Times of India. A state education official acknowledged that these complaints had been received.

While the NTA refused to comment on the Sikar incident due to ongoing court proceedings, examinees and coaching experts have raised some more concerns. Particularly, question 38 of Code 47 has allegedly demanded an understanding of calculus derivatives—a subject which is generally related to JEE (Mains), and not NEET.

According to the Times of India report, an NTA representative replied, "All questions were in the official syllabus. Provisional answer keys are out and candidates can raise objections, which will be checked by subject experts." But the official further added that page order-related mistakes are layout errors and not content errors—leaving some unanswered concerns among the test-takers.