99% Students Fail Board Exams Due To Teacher Neglect In Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai School; Details Here

Tamil Nadu Pudukottai: A troubling scenario has developed at a government school in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai area, where almost all students failed their most recent board exams due to extreme teacher neglect. According to the reports by the district education department, many teachers prioritised gossip and personal distractions over their teaching responsibilities, thereby compromising the academic futures of hundreds of students. In response, tougher responsibility policies and punitive procedures have been implemented.

Teachers Ignoring Responsibility for Personal Distractions

Students entering classrooms ready to learn at Aranthangi Government Model Higher Secondary School for boys discovered teachers either bored in the staff lounge or distracted by their phones. Consequently, just 157 of the 264 Class 12 pupils passed, and Class 10 saw just 71 out of 107 students pass. Class 11 performed no better; 99 students failed the tests.

These unsatisfactory outcomes led to research confirming general disregard. Teachers were discovered skipping meetings and lost in personal affairs rather than teaching.

Inflated Internal Marks Hidden Inaccuracy

To exacerbate the situation, students were given artificially high internal marks, therefore implying excellent academic ability. However, the results of the board test exposed the dearth of real instruction and preparation.

Early Action and Monitoring Strategies

The Department of Education moved quickly to fix things: seven teachers were moved and one was suspended. Now that the old headmaster is retired, C. Thamarai of Avudaiyarkoil School has been assigned leadership.

MLA T. Ramachandran called an emergency meeting and established a WhatsApp monitoring group comprising the School Management Committee (SMC), educators, and community people in an attempt to stop the next failures. The SMC has meantime intervened to assist with instructional initiatives till new staff members are hired.