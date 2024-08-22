APPSC Group 1 Mains Exams Postponed; New Dates To Be Announced Soon!

Representative Image

APPSC Group 1 Exam 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) exams which were scheduled to be conducted between September 2 to September 9, 2024, have been postponed.

In the latest notification released by the APPSC, it mentions that the exams were postponed as per the requests coming from the candidates.

"It is hereby informed that the Group-I Services Main Written (Conventional Type) Examination scheduled from 02.09.2024 to 09.09.2024 (except 07.09.2024), pursuant to Notification No.12/2023, dated: 08/12/2023 is postponed by the Commission, duly considering several representations of the candidates. The revised scheduled dates will be intimated later," read the notification.

The revised exam schedule will be released soon. The new exam dates will be made avilable to the candidates on APPSC's official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

How To Download Exam Schedule?

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the exam schedule link

Step 3: Once found, click to open the file

Step 4: Now, the exam schedule will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the date carefully

Step 6: Save and download for future

Mains Exam Details

The Prelims exam was held on March 17, 2024. The candidates who manage to clear the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the APPSC main exam. This recruiitment drive aims to fill 81 vacant positions. This year, a total of 1,48,881 applied for the prelims exam. Out of these, about 4,496 managed to clear the prelim examination. These 4,496 candidates can appear for the mains exam.

Vacancy Details

Deputy Collector: 9

Assistant Commissioner of Tax: 18

DSP (Civil): 26

Other posts: Various

The Mains exam question paper will consists of two qualifying papers (English and Telugu) and five merit-based papers. It is mandetory for the candidates to pass both the qualifying papers. The papers will include general essays, Indian history, the Constitution, financial systems, and science & technology, etc.