AP SET 2024 Exam Date Announced, Check Important Dates, Admit Card, Exam Pattern & Selection Process

The Andhra University Visakhapatnam recently declared that the AP SET 2024 examination, which is the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test, will be conducted on April 28, 2024.

According to the official notice, it is expected that the admit cards will be accessible on April 19, 2024. Candidates can get their admit cards from the official website, apset.net.in, once they are made available.

Details About The Written Exam For AP SET Exam 2024

The AP SET Exam is comprised of two written papers, namely Paper I and Paper II. Paper I consists of 50 multiple-choice questions, each carrying 2 marks, and there is no penalty for wrong answers. The duration for Paper I is 60 minutes, and it is offered in both English and Telugu languages. Familiarizing oneself with the AP SET Exam Pattern can help candidates in better preparing for the test.

Selection Process Details For AP SET Exam 2024

The AP SET Exam has a selection process that includes two stages: a Written examination and Document Verification. The Written exam is divided into two parts: Paper I, which is compulsory for all candidates, and Paper II, which is based on the chosen subject. After clearing the Written exam, candidates will move on to the final stage of document verification..