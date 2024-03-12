AP EAMCET 2024: Apply Now At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Exam Dates And Details Here |

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the registration process for the AP EAMCET 2024. Interested candidates can register for the exam on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP EAPCET is a state-level engineering entrance exam that helps students get admission into undergraduate courses.

The AP EAMCET 2024 exam is set to take place from May 13 to May 19. Eligible candidates have the chance to apply until April 15 without having to pay any additional late fees.

Candidates who wish to apply for AP EAPCET until April 30 will be required to pay a late fee of Rs 500. For candidates applying between May 1 and May 5, the late fee will increase to Rs 1,000.

The hall ticket for the AP EAPCET 2024 will be made available on May 7th. The APEAPCET 2024 (Engineering) examination is scheduled to take place from May 13th to May 15th. The APEAPCET 2024 (Agriculture & Pharmacy) examination will be conducted from May 17th to May 19th.

AP EAMCET exam is a 160 mark computer based exam for three hours in English/Urdu or English/Telugu. There is no negative marking.

Steps to register for AP EAMCET:

Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the “AP EAMCET application” link on the homepage.

Register with name and contact details.

Pay the application fees and provide other necessary information.

Submit the application and download the form.