UPJEE Polytechnic Exam Application Deadline Extended to May 10, Apply at jeecup.admission.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced an extension to the application deadline for the UPJEE Polytechnic exam. The release of the admit cards, originally scheduled for March 11, has been delayed. The new deadline for application submission is now May 10, 2024. Candidates who have not yet applied are advised to register themselves on jeecup.admission.nic.in.

"The last date of online application form filling has been extended till 10/05/2024. So all willing candidats must fill out their application form in time. This is the last opportunity to fill the application form," as read the notice on official website.

Exam Details:

The duration of the UPJEE Polytechnic Exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes, during which candidates will face 100 multiple-choice questions. According to the marking system, candidates will receive 4 marks for each correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

How to apply?

Visit the offcial website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

To access the candidate activity board, simply navigate to the homepage.

Click on register for Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh.

Complete your registration by uploading the necessary documents and, if applicable, making the required payment.

Complete the form and print it for future use.

Candidates are recommended to regularly monitor the official website for any further updates.