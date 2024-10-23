 AP LAWCET & PGLCET Counselling Applications Close Today At lawcet-sche.aptonline.in
According to the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), the deadline for applying online for the AP LAWCET and PGLCET counselling schedule 2024 is today, October 23, 2024.

Wednesday, October 23, 2024
According to the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), the deadline for applying online for the AP LAWCET and PGLCET counselling schedule 2024 is today, October 23, 2024. Through the official website, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in, interested individuals can apply for LLB and LLM programs that last three and five years.

On October 16, students who passed the AP law entrance examinations could begin the application process. Candidates will only be considered for admission if they meet the qualifying requirements and have a valid AP LAWCET or PGLCET 2024 rank.

Important Dates:

Registration last date: October 23, 2024

Last date to verify uploaded certificates: October 24, 2024

Web options selection last date: October 28, 2024

Change of web options: October 29, 2024

Allotment of seats: November 2, 2024

Self-reporting to college: November 4 to November 7, 2024

Fees:

Processing fee for all candidates: Rs. 1,000 (non-refundable)

Processing fee for SC, ST, and PwD candidates: Rs. 500 (non-refundable) 

CLAT 2025 Application Correction Window Opens: Deadline To Edit Forms Until October 25
How to apply for AP LAWCET/PGLCET Counselling:

Visit the official AP LAWCET/PGLCET counselling website, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Select "Candidate Registration" from the menu.

Enter your date of birth and AP LAWCET/PGLCET hall ticket number.

Pay the counselling cost and fill out the counselling registration form.

Check that all the information is correct, save the form, and then send it in.

