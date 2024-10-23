CLAT 2025 Application Correction Window Opens: Deadline To Edit Forms Until October 25

CLAT 2025 | Representative image

The Common Law Admission Test application period for the Consortium of National Law Universities (CLAT 2025) is now closed. Candidates submitted their CLAT Application Form 2024 on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT Application Correction Window 2025 is now open. The CLAT Registration Dates 2025 were July 15, 2024, to October 22, 2024.

Applicants must make any necessary changes to CLAT Application Form 2025 before the deadline. Corrections must be made to CLAT Application Form 2025 by October 25, 2024, at the latest. The CLAT Admit Card 2025 will only be given to candidates who have correctly filled out the CLAT Application Process 2025 in order to sit for the CLAT Exam 2025.

What all can be edited:

Name

Date of Birth

Category/ Reservation

Eligibility

CLAT Exam Centre 2025

How to edit CLAT application form 2025:

Select the link for application correction.

Enter your password and mobile number to log in.

Press the "Edit Application" button.

For NLU preferences, select 'Category and Seat Reservation'. For OBC category status, select either Non-Creamy Layer or Creamy Layer under the Personal Details page.

After making the necessary adjustments, click the Next button.

To submit the modifications, choose the declaration checkbox and then click Save.

Exam pattern:

As per the CLAT Exam pattern, the 120-section CLAT question paper will be divided into five sections - English language, Current affairs, General knowledge, Legal reasoning, Logical reasoning, and Quantitative techniques.