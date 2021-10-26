AP EAPCET counselling begins; check steps to apply, here

The counselling for Physics, Chemistry and Maths (PCM) stream for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2021 has started. The certificate verification will be between October 26 to 30.

The web options entry process will be between November 1 to 5 round 1 and the seat allotment list will be published on November 10.

The AP EAPCET is a state-level exam held for admissions to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered at more than 425 private institutes in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical CET (EAMCET) has been renamed to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy CET (EAPCET).

Andhra Pradesh government conducted the AP EAPCET exam from August 19 to August 25, 2021, and the exam for Agriculture and Pharmacy on September 3, 6 and 7.

The application process began on June 26, 2021, and ended on July 25, 2021.

You can apply for counselling by following these steps

Step 1: Go to the official website sche.ap.gov.in and click on ‘EAPCET-2021 Admissions’ tab

Step 2: Click on the designated registration link

Step 3: Key in your credentials

Step 4: Pay the fee

Step 5: Take a printout of the form if required

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 05:30 PM IST