CAT 2021: Admit Cards to be released tomorrow on iimcat.ac.in

The admit Card for Common Admission Test, CAT 2021 exam will be released on Wednesday, October 27 2021 by the Indian Institute of Ahmedabad. It will be uploaded on the CAT website iimcat.ac.in at 5 pm.

Those candidates who have successfully completed the registration and have applied for CAT 2021 exam by paying the requisite registration fee can only down the admit card from October 27 till the exam date.

Prof M P Ram Mohan, CAT 2021 exam convener and Faculty and Admission Chair at IIM Ahmedabad has confirmed, “The admit Card will be available for view and print from Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 5:00 p.m. onwards. The admit Card will appear only if your online application form is submitted successfully. You will receive an automated email confirmation upon successful submission. You can then log into the CAT website using your registered User ID and view/print the admit Card.”

No candidate will be allowed in the CAT 2021 examination centres without the admit Card. Candidates must note that CAT admit Card and the hall ticket are one and the same thing.

The exam is to be conducted on November 28 which will be held in three slots of two hours each. The exam will be conducted in 158 test cities and more than 400 exam centres across the country. Applicants can choose any six preferred test cities out of 158 cities.

CAT 2021 official Mock Test will be released by the Indian Institute of Ahmedabad (IIMA) in the last week of October on the CAT website iimcat.ac.in.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 03:39 PM IST