NEET UG 2021: Results expected soon on ntaneet.nic.in

As the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate NEET UG 2021 exam was released recently, the result is expected to be out soon.

The final answer key will also be declared along with the result. The second phase application and correction window which allowed candidates to make changes to the NEET application form closed today.

Meanwhile, the centre moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Bombay High Court order which directed NEET re-examination for two medical aspirants.

The centre stated that the declaration of the results are being held up due to the Bombay High Court’s order.

They also argued that the petitioner's statements have inconsistencies and may set a wrong precedent for future candidates.

The aspirants had earlier told the High court that due to the invigilator's fault, some candidates were handed a question paper and answer sheet with different codes and serial numbers. The order for re-exam was then passed by the High Court.

Once released, students will be able to check their results on ntaneet.nic.in.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test 2021 was conducted by the NTA on Sunday, September 12 in 13 languages.

Steps to check your results:

Step 1: Visit ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your date of birth, security pin and roll number

Step 3: After this, the results will be displayed

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 12:25 PM IST