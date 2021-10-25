FPJ Legal: 'NEET UG 2021 results being held up due to Bombay HC's order for re-exam,' says Centre; moves SC seeking stay on decision

The centre in its plea to the Supreme Court has sought a stay on the Bombay High Court order which directed NEET re-examination for two medical aspirants.

The centre stated that the declaration of the results are being held up due to the Bombay High Court’s order.

They also argued that the petitioner's statements have inconsistencies and may set a wrong precedent for future candidates.

The petitioners had earlier told the High court that due to the invigilator's fault. some candidates were handed a question paper and answer sheet with different codes and serial numbers, after which the order was passed

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency(NTA) earlier re-opened the window for filling up of the second set of Information and correct/modify the particulars of the First and Second Phases of the Online Application Form for NEET (UG) -2021.

The correction window will allow students to make changes in their first and second phase of application forms till October 26 up to 11:50 pm.

This facility is also available for Candidates in particular fields earlier.

The decision was taken after numerous requests from students. “On receiving numerous requests from the candidates, the National Testing Agency is opening the window for filling up of the second set of information particulars of the first and second phase of online application form for NEET (UG) 2021,” reads the notification.

As the last date for these changes is October 26, the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be announced after October 26.

Once released, students will be able to check their results on ntaneet.nic.in.

