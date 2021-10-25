NEET PG 2021: Registration for all-India quota seats begins today mcc.nic.in; click here for full counselling schedule

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin NEET PG 2021 counselling for 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats today on mcc.nic.in.

“NMC and NBE have informed that new LoPs and accreditations will be issued by 15/11/2021. Hence, new/fresh seats not included in round 1 may be added in round 2 of NEET-PG counselling, 2021 which is scheduled to commence from 15/11/2021. Candidates are advised to make an informed decision during choice-filling in Round 1 of NEET-PG counselling, 2021,” reads the official statement.

MCC conducts Counselling for the following Institutions/Universities:

50% All India Quota seats of all states except J&K. 100% seats (All India Quota seats + Institutional Quota seats) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/ Central Institutes as per eligibility conditions as provided by the respective college/institute. 100% seats of Deemed Universities. 50% AIQ P.G seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation (wards of ESIC insured persons). Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions (only Registration part).

