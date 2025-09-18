 AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result To Be Declared Today; Here's How To Check
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result To Be Declared Today; Here's How To Check

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result To Be Declared Today; Here's How To Check

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the AP EAMCET 2025 final phase seat allotment result today, September 18, at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Selected candidates must report to allotted colleges by September 22, while classes begin on September 19.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 | Official Website

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the AP EAMCET 2025 final phase seat allotment result today, September 18, 2025. The candidates who enrolled for the counselling round can view their allotment status on the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Students who are being provided with seat allotment during this stage have to do self-joining and reporting at the concerned colleges on or before September 22, 2025, whereas classes for the new session will start from September 19, 2025.

The third and last stage of counselling commenced from September 9 and ended on September 14. Web options were available from September 9 to September 15, and option changes were permitted on September 16.

Documents Needed for College Reporting

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup 2025: 'Bhadaas Nikaalna Chah Rahe Hain', Says Pakistan Fan As He Sends Warning To Team India Ahead Of IND vs PAK Super 4 Game; Video
Asia Cup 2025: 'Bhadaas Nikaalna Chah Rahe Hain', Says Pakistan Fan As He Sends Warning To Team India Ahead Of IND vs PAK Super 4 Game; Video
Seshaasai Technologies' ₹813 Crore IPO To Open On September 23
Seshaasai Technologies' ₹813 Crore IPO To Open On September 23
Maruti Suzuki Slashes Car Prices By Up To ₹1.29 Lakh From Sept 22, Passing On GST Rate Cut Benefits
Maruti Suzuki Slashes Car Prices By Up To ₹1.29 Lakh From Sept 22, Passing On GST Rate Cut Benefits
Mira Bhayandar: Wockhardt Hospitals Successfully Remove Multiple Large Bladder Stones Using Advanced Laser Technology
Mira Bhayandar: Wockhardt Hospitals Successfully Remove Multiple Large Bladder Stones Using Advanced Laser Technology

Applicants need to bring their rank card, allotment letter, original 10th and 12th mark sheets and certificates, character and medical certificates, ID proof (Aadhaar or PAN), and passport photographs for verification.

A total of 322 colleges in Andhra Pradesh are taking part in this round with undergraduate courses in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy. Cut-off ranks, indicating opening and closing ranks for various colleges and categories, will also be made available for each counselling round.

Read Also
AP OAMDC 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results Released At oamdc.ucanapply.com; Direct Link Here
article-image

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Click on the link AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 and take a printout for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 13217 PO, Clerk Posts Closes Soon; Check...

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 13217 PO, Clerk Posts Closes Soon; Check...

'A Refreshing Change': Delhi University Students Welcome Poster-Free, 'Clean & Green' Polls

'A Refreshing Change': Delhi University Students Welcome Poster-Free, 'Clean & Green' Polls

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result To Be Declared Today; Here's How To Check

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result To Be Declared Today; Here's How To Check

Delhi University Students' Union Polls Marred By Allegations Of Violence & Rigging Between ABVP,...

Delhi University Students' Union Polls Marred By Allegations Of Violence & Rigging Between ABVP,...

AP OAMDC 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results Released At oamdc.ucanapply.com; Direct Link Here

AP OAMDC 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results Released At oamdc.ucanapply.com; Direct Link Here