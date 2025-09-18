AP OAMDC 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results Released At oamdc.ucanapply.com; Direct Link Here

AP OAMDC 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results: The AP OAMDC Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results 2025 have been made public by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, or APSCHE. The allocation results for candidates who took part in the first round of online counselling for admission to multidisciplinary colleges are available on the official website, oamdc.ucanapply.com. Through the platform, candidates can view their allocation order.

Important information such as the candidate's name, application number, rank, selected courses, college, admission cost, and other specifics are displayed in the allocation result. Candidates may withdraw and participate in future counselling rounds if they would choose to opt out of the assigned seat.

AP OAMDC 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results: Steps to check the result

The procedures listed below can be used by candidates to view the AP OAMDC Round 1 seat allocation results:

Step 1: Visit oamdc.ucanapply.com, the official website.

Step 2: Navigate to the candidate login area on the main website.

Step 3: Type in your login information and hit "Submit."

Step 4: Verify the seat allocation outcome that is shown on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save a printout of the seat allocation result for your records.

AP OAMDC 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results: Required documents for counselling

Class 10 Marksheet

Class 12 Marksheet

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Residence Certificate

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Passport-size Photograph

Fee Payment Receipt

Note: Candidates must carry both originals and photocopies of these documents for the in-person verification round.

Candidates are advised to visit APSCHE's official website for additional information.