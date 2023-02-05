e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAndhra Pradesh: Hostel warden dies from shock after engineering student commits suicide

Andhra Pradesh: Hostel warden dies from shock after engineering student commits suicide

Srinivasulu Naidu (54) was shocked to see the student hanging. He collapsed and died on the spot before he was taken to a hospital. Naidu is suspected to have suffered cardiac arrest.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 05, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Daharaneswara Reddy (20), a student of a private engineering College in Guduru, hanged himself in the college hostel on Saturday | Representative Image
Follow us on

Amaravati: In a double tragedy in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district, an engineering student commited suicide in a hostel and the warden died of shock on reaching the spot.

Daharaneswara Reddy (20), a student of a private engineering College in Guduru, hanged himself in the college hostel on Saturday. Hailing from YSR Kadapa district, he was studying CSE second year.

After learning about the incident, hostel warden B. Srinivsaulu Naidu, college principal and other staff members rushed to the place where the student had died by suicide.

Read Also
ON CAMERA: NEET aspirant shockingly falls from 6th floor of unmaintained hostel building in Kota,...
article-image

Srinivasulu Naidu (54) was shocked to see the student hanging. He collapsed and died on the spot before he was taken to a hospital. Naidu is suspected to have suffered cardiac arrest.

Police said they have registered a case in connection with the student's suicide and took up investigation.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Read Also
Kota: NEET aspirant sets himself on fire, sustains 60 percent burns
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: DU students to trade robes for 'angvastras', Indian attire on convocation day

Delhi: DU students to trade robes for 'angvastras', Indian attire on convocation day

WATCH: Boys hostel canteen turns fight arena after VIT (Vellore) students thrash one another with...

WATCH: Boys hostel canteen turns fight arena after VIT (Vellore) students thrash one another with...

Indian Knowledge System grant goes up by 100%; regional language education promoted

Indian Knowledge System grant goes up by 100%; regional language education promoted

Civil Service Exam: Arunachal Pradesh cabinet increases general candidate age limit to 35

Civil Service Exam: Arunachal Pradesh cabinet increases general candidate age limit to 35

Kerala: Woman professor molested by bike-riding men in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala: Woman professor molested by bike-riding men in Thiruvananthapuram