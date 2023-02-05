Andhra Pradesh: Hostel warden dies from shock after engineering student commits suicide

Daharaneswara Reddy (20), a student of a private engineering College in Guduru, hanged himself in the college hostel on Saturday | Representative Image

Amaravati: In a double tragedy in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district, an engineering student commited suicide in a hostel and the warden died of shock on reaching the spot.

Daharaneswara Reddy (20), a student of a private engineering College in Guduru, hanged himself in the college hostel on Saturday. Hailing from YSR Kadapa district, he was studying CSE second year.

After learning about the incident, hostel warden B. Srinivsaulu Naidu, college principal and other staff members rushed to the place where the student had died by suicide.

Srinivasulu Naidu (54) was shocked to see the student hanging. He collapsed and died on the spot before he was taken to a hospital. Naidu is suspected to have suffered cardiac arrest.

Police said they have registered a case in connection with the student's suicide and took up investigation.

