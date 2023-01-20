Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement: Mumbai-educated, NYU grad joins India's richest family

Mumbai: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant at Antilia on Thursday.

The couple had a traditional engagement ceremony where they performed old Gujarati rituals such as Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi.

Radhika Merchant, the newest member of the billionaire family, is the CEO of Encore Healthcare and spends much of her time assisting her father, Viren Merchant, in running the family business and trying to take it to the next level.

Hailing from Kutch, Gujarat, Radhika has trained in Bharatnatyam, an Indian classical dance form, for eight years.

The skilled dancer completed her education at Cathedral, John Connon School, and Ecole Mondiale World School in Mumbai. She is also said to have studied at the BD Somani School. She has earned a bachelor's degree in politics and economics from the University of New York.

Radhika's husband-to-be, Anant, graduated from the family's 'Dhirubhai Ambani International School' in Mumbai, India. The youngest Ambani son also flew west to attend 'Brown University Providence,' in Rhode Island.

Currently, Anant works for his family business and is a co-owner of the Mumbai Indians of the Indian Premier League. He has also been appointed to the boards of directors of Reliance New Energy Solar and Reliance New Solar Energy, Reliance O2C, and at at Jio Platforms.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)