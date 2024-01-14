Amrita University Releases AEEE 2024 Admit Cards For Engineering Entrance Exam | Representative Image

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, has issued admit cards for the upcoming Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE) on January 12. Aspiring engineering students can download their admit cards from the official website, amrita.edu, using their registration number and date of birth.

The AEEE Exam Phase 1 is scheduled to occur from January 16 to January 22, targeting candidates seeking admission to engineering courses at Amrita University. For detailed information on the exam pattern and steps to download the admit card, refer to the following guide.

AEEE 2024 Exam Pattern Highlights

- Total Marks: 300

- Number of Questions: 100

- Marks per Question: 3

Section-wise Distribution

1. Mathematics: 40 questions for 120 marks

2. Physics: 30 questions for 90 marks

3. Chemistry: 25 questions for 75 marks

4. English: 5 questions for 15 marks

Steps To Download AEEE 2024 Admit Card

1. Visit the official AEEE website at amrita.edu.

2. Find and click on the "Amrita Admit Card 2024" link.

3. A login page will appear; enter your application number and password.

4. Fill in the required details accurately.

5. Click submit; your AEEE 2024 admit card will be displayed.

6. Cross-check the details and click the download tab.

7. Ensure to print a copy of the admit card for future reference.

Details Mentioned In AEEE 2024 Admit Card

- Candidate's name, roll number, and registration number.

- Exam date and time.

- Exam centre address.

- Exam day guidelines.

- Candidate’s photograph, signature, and parents’ names.

Candidates must bring their admit cards to the examination centres on the AEEE day. Failure to do so will result in their inability to take the exam.