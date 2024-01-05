Fact Check: Viral Video Of Teacher Marrying Student For Unpaid Fees Debunked

X/@dintentdata

In a shocking turn of events circulating on social media, a video depicting an elderly teacher marrying a young female student due to unpaid school fees has garnered attention. However, a thorough fact-check reveals that the video is scripted and not an actual incident.

1500

ANALYSIS: Fake



FACT: A video that shows an old teacher marrying a young female student has been shared as a real Incident and claimed that a teacher married his own poor student for not paying fees. The fact is that this video is scripted, (1/3) pic.twitter.com/8EvJbGRwFd — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) January 4, 2024

Identical characters on "Appan Dalan" channel

The video, which gained traction online, features an older man wearing a yellow garland standing beside a girl in a school uniform adorned with sindoor and a yellow garland. The man claims in the video that he decided to marry the student as she couldn't afford the school fees amounting to 10,000 rupees.

Upon investigation by D-Intent Data, it was found that the same video and similar content were present on a YouTube channel named "Appan Dalan," featuring identical individuals engaging in scripted activities. This revelation indicates that the video has no connection to reality.

Seeking social media spotlight

The intent behind such scripted content appears to be driven by influencers seeking attention on social media platforms. The incident has sparked controversy, with users expressing their disapproval. Some argue that the video goes against the principles of the teacher-student relationship, while others point out inconsistencies, such as the student wearing an expensive Apple watch.

This incident highlights the importance of fact-checking in an era where scripted content can easily be misconstrued as real, affecting public perceptions and opinions. As social media continues to play a pivotal role in shaping narratives, discernment and verification are crucial to separating fact from fiction.