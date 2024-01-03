Viral Video: Ugly Fight Erupts At Galgotia University Over Objectionable Comments On A Female Student

Campus Violence Erupts at Galgotia University Over Comments On Girl | Twitter / @lavelybakshi

A tumultuous incident unfolded within the premises of Galgotia University in Noida, sparked by a disagreement over a comment about a girl that quickly escalated into a physical confrontation. Emotions ran high as tensions soared, culminating in a public altercation involving the two primary individuals. The volatile situation played out against the backdrop of a crowded campus, capturing the attention of onlookers who witnessed the unfolding chaos.

A distressing video captured the moment when four men collectively attacked and beat another individual, drawing shock from those witnessing the violent episode. The footage highlights the urgency of addressing issues related to aggression and violence within the university community.

Authorities do not intervene

In response to the escalating situation, a university authority did not immediately intervened to quell the conflict and ensure the safety of all students.

As the incident raises concerns about the overall safety and inclusivity of the campus environment, authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation. This underscores the imperative to foster a secure and inclusive atmosphere within educational institutions, promoting peaceful coexistence and respectful communication among students.