Indian Students Protest Unfair Exam Assessments At Algoma University, Canada

Nearly 132 students, primarily of Indian origin, have taken to the streets to protest unfair exam assessments at Algoma University, Canada. The students, majoring in IT, collectively failed in the subject "Techniques of a System Analyst," sparking allegations of a money-making tactic by the university.

According to The Indian Express, this is not an isolated incident, as the students claim to have faced failing grades in the same subject taught by a specific professor before. Mandeep, the convenor of Montreal Youth Students Organisation (MYSO), alleges that the university intentionally creates a situation where students are compelled to reappear for exams, leading to additional fees for exams or semesters.

According to reports from The India Express, MYSO has been actively supporting the protesting students over the alleged unfair exam assessment. The students have been protesting for almost 10 days, claiming that the university's actions are financially motivated.

However, Algoma University denies the students' claims, stating that only 32 out of 230 students in the class received a failing grade. The university offers these students an opportunity to take a competency exam at no cost, created and graded by a different faculty member. The university assures a continued review of students' previous tests and assignments, pledging ongoing communication with affected students, as per The Indian Express.

In response to requests for year-on-year data regarding international students failing the specific subject over the past five years, the university did not provide a response.

The protesting students assert that after the university issued a statement, almost 100 students were unexpectedly marked as 'pass.' They claim the professor had initially applied a normalized grading system, and the university is now altering final grades for this course section.

However, according to The Indian Express, uncertainties persist among students, with some expressing concerns about the professor, Klaus Peltsch, known for being strict and allegedly failing students intentionally. Peltsch, an Adjunct Professor at Algoma University, has faced accusations of rudeness, unresponsive feedback, and threatening to block students who reached out to him for clarification.

Students have been actively communicating with college authorities to seek clarity on their situations, particularly considering their student visa status. Saurabh Arora, CEO of University Living, advises students to proactively engage with college authorities, professors, and mentors to address concerns and explore viable solutions.

The situation remains fluid as students seek resolution and transparency in their academic assessments at Algoma University.