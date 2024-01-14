CBSE Class 12 Practical Exams For Patrachar Vidyalaya Students Scheduled For January 15

Representative Image |

In a recent official release by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, it has been announced that the practical examinations for CBSE Class 12 physical education for Patrachar Vidyalaya students are scheduled to take place on January 15. Furthermore, students opting for political science will also be required to participate in the CBSE Class 12 practical exams on the same date. The schedule and exam timings for CBSE Class 12 students have been released by the DoE.

According to the official communication, "The remaining students of Patrachar Vidyalaya who have opted for the subject 048-Phy. Education in Class XII and whose roll numbers are not given here in this notice will be informed shortly on www.edudel.nic.in (Patrachar Vidyalaya) icon through another notice."

It is crucial for students to note that the original PV Card is a mandatory requirement for both physical education and political science practical exams. Additionally, students are instructed to carry their practical assignments, projects, files, and stationery items.

The practical exams will be conducted in two shifts, with Shift 1 commencing at 9:30 am and Shift 2 at 12:30 pm. The marking scheme for the CBSE Class 12 physical education practical exams includes evaluation criteria for Physical Fitness Test, Proficiency in Games and Sports, Yoga practices, Record File, and Viva Voce. Detailed information regarding the mark distribution can be found on the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in. Students are advised to stay updated and refer to the official notice for any further instructions or changes.