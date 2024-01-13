NCERT Textbooks To Be Introduced For Primary Students In UP Government Schools From 2024-25 Academic Session | Representative image

According to an official, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks will be studied by about 50 lakh primary students in classes 1 and 2 enrolled in Uttar Pradesh government schools beginning in the academic session of 2024–25, which starts in April, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Kanchan Verma, the director general of school education, told HT that the books for classes 1 and 2 will be changed starting with the new session, per the recent decision of the state cabinet. Although these books will follow the NCERT pattern, they will also aim to spread knowledge and information about Uttar Pradesh.

Will be introduced from 2024-25 session

At first, these books were supposed to be introduced in accordance with the new National Education Policy (2020) starting with the 2023–2024 academic year. Nevertheless, it was ultimately decided to put off the entire exercise for a year.

It has been decided to stick with the current textbooks for the current session, taking into account the time needed to adapt these books and raise students' awareness of the state known as the Hindi heartland. A senior official from the state basic education department confirmed the plans, saying that the introduction of the new books is planned to start from the 2024–25 session, starting with classes 1 and 2.

Books to incorporate UP's context

Officials from the state basic education department stated that in order to meet the needs of students, the new books will incorporate the context of UP, including its traits and dialects. "We have customized the books for class 1 and 2, and the same will be provided to students starting from the 2024–25 academic session," told Pawan Sachan to HT. Sachan is the joint director of SCERT.