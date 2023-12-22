Boiled Dal-Water Served As Part Of Mid-Day Meal In UP School; Video Goes Viral

Outrage Over UP School's Unhygienic Meal Practice; Video Goes Viral | Instagram @kiddaan

A video from a primary school in Uttar Pradesh, run by the government is circulated widely. The video shows students being given boiled 'dal' water as part of their mid-day meal. This incident occurred in the Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, the video depicts minor students carrying LPG cylinders within the school premises.

The video has caused anger among parents and internet users. After the event, people living in the area have raised concerns about the negligent behavior of the education department authorities.

After the video gained widespread attention, the district education department was thrown into a state of panic. The video depicts students being served hot watery lentils with rice.

The post shared on Instagram by Kiddaan said, "A disturbing incident in a UP primary school shows students being served boiled ‘dal’ water in their mid-day meal, alongside carrying LPG cylinders. The viral video prompted outrage, highlighting the negligence of education officials. Insects in wheat grains used for bread, students sitting without proper clothing, and their involvement in menial tasks portray a grim reality despite government allocations for quality education. Officials promise an investigation."

Another video depicts wheat grains contaminated with bugs, which are being utilized to produce bread (chapatis) for the students. This incident took place at Sikandarpur primary school in the Chhibramau block of the district.

Students assisting teachers in carrying LPG cylinders

The video depicts young students sitting on the cold floor without sweaters. Even more surprising, the students are shown assisting teachers in carrying LPG cylinders. Despite the substantial annual allocation of funds by the state and central government for mid-day meals and education, corruption in the mid-day meal program and inadequate education quality thwart the government's objectives.

When asked about it, the school headmaster said that vegetables were also given to the students. However, video evidence indicates the opposite. This school has 64 students, and the mid-day meal is provided based on the number of students.