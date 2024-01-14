Ukraine Seeks To Continue Medical Education For Indian Students

Indian students, who were stranded in the Ukraine's Sumy city. | Video Screengrab

Following the Russia-Ukraine war in March-April 2022, which led to the evacuation of Indian students, including 800 from Gujarat, Ukrainian officials expressed to Times of India their eagerness to continue medical education for these students at safer locations.

During the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar, Ukraine sought investments and collaborations and outlined plans for resuming education in western parts considered safer, TOI reported. While acknowledging challenges like the lack of direct flights, officials assured that students would not be sent to sensitive areas, according to TOI.

An anonymous senior official told TOI, "The education will commence in western parts where the Indian students will have a chance to catch up on lost education. There are roadblocks such as a lack of direct flights to reach Ukraine, but we are working on it. Of course, the students will not be sent to areas considered sensitive." The officials mentioned receiving over 200 applications from India for the next academic year.

Attracting students back to Ukraine may pose challenges

Highlighting major reforms, officials explained that the student database is now centralized, allowing students to transfer records to new institutions in safer regions, bordering Romania and Poland. This flexibility benefits students who missed practical sessions but attended online classes.

However, local immigration specialists believe that attracting students back to Ukraine may pose challenges. The cost was a significant factor in students choosing Ukraine, but alternative options in Asia and Europe are now available. Many students, unable to continue studies in Ukraine, have sought admission in countries like Russia and Poland. Uncertainty remains a deterrent for aspiring students. Approximately 300-400 students from Gujarat are now studying in various Eastern European countries offering medical education in English.