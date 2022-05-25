Delhi University | Photo: Representative Image

Delhi: Members of the DU Academics for Action and Development have urged Chancellor Yogesh Singh to secure the "best legal representation" for Delhi University in the case of the AU taking over the College of Art (CoA). DU Academics for Action and Development members have asked Chancellor Yogesh Singh to secure the "best legal representation" for Delhi University if it decides to take over the College of Art (CoA). In a letter to Singh, they said the CoA is facing a "harsh situation of losing its identity and existence".

"In the last hearing in Delhi High Court on May 17, due to poor representation on behalf of the DU, the order went in favour of AU. The university has been asked to conduct admission to CoA as part of AUD. We have asked the vice-chancellor for proper representation," said Seema Das, a member of the DU’s Executive Council and one of the authors of the letter.

In the letter to Singh, the teachers noted that the interim order "went in favour of AUD" as far as the admission for the current session is concerned. "The same order has given two weeks to DU for filing an appeal and nowhere does it endorse the merger of CoA with Dr B R Ambedkar University," the letter pointed out. The letter came a day after Ambedkar University, which is funded by the government of Delhi, announced that a committee has been formed to ensure a "smooth" admission process for the academic year 2022-23 at College of Art. By filing an appropriate appeal against these orders in the appropriate court, the teachers have requested Singh to hire the best legal representation for Delhi University and seek a stay of the order directing the application process under AUD as well as the appointment of the dean.