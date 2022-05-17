Delhi CoA admits students under Ambedkar University; DU teachers ask for vice-chancellor’s intervention

A group of eleven teachers from Delhi University's Academics for Action and Development wrote to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Tuesday, asking him to intervene after the College of Art (CoA) started its admission process as part of the Ambedkar University. Courses in fine arts can be found at the CoA. Members of the Delhi University's Executive Council (EC) and Academic Council (AC) wrote to the university in response to the unfortunate event, which violates the Acts and Statutes of the university.

As part of an ongoing legal tussle between Delhi University and the Delhi government, the art college has lost its affiliation with DU. CoA was announced to be affiliated with Ambedkar University by the Delhi government in March of last year when the college was facing various problems.

"It should be noted here that the Lt Governor has ruled that any such step towards merger is subject to 'the de-affiliation of College of Arts from Delhi University," the letter mentioned. Calls and texts to AUD Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather went unanswered. Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the DU has asked CoA to conduct admission as a part of the Delhi University.

The Ambedkar University (AUD) is a Delhi government-funded university. An affiliation issue prevented CoA from holding admissions during the last academic session. In the recent meeting of the Ambedkar University, Alok Pandey informed the DU that CoA admissions will start in January as part of the AUD.

The letter noted that the AUD's action violates the decision of the Executive Council which has duly rejected the de-affiliation of College of Arts from the Delhi University.

"I am not aware of it (CoA starting admission under AUD). But we have asked the College of Arts to conduct it as a part of Delhi University. We are waiting," he said. Early this month, The Delhi University Teachers’ Association claimed that students seeking admission to the College of Art through the varsity’s National Testing Agency (NTA) portal are unable to register as it is not showing in the list of colleges. In April, the DU had asked the CoA to start the admission process and had informed the college that it will not be de-affiliated from the university.

The office of the Lieutenant governor had earlier given an in-principle approval to the merger of College of Art with the state-run Ambedkar University subject to its de-affiliation from the DU. However, the Executive Council of the university, which is its highest decision making body, refused to de-affiliate the college.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 06:04 PM IST