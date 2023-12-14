Allahabad University MA Student Injured In Explosion While Making Bomb Inside Hostel Room

Allahabad University Student Injured In Explosion While Making Bomb Inside Hostel Room | Image Credit: Wikipedia

Prayagraj, December 14: A student of Allahabad University was grievously injured when a bomb, he was allegedly making in his hostel room, exploded in his hand late on Wednesday evening, police said. It was not known immediately why the student was making the bomb.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shivkuti) Rajesh Kumar Yadav said that Prabhat Yadav, an M.A. student of Allahabad University, was making a bomb in his room in P.C. Banerjee Hostel when it exploded, badly injuring his right hand.

He has been admitted to the SRN Hospital in critical condition. Another student suffered minor injuries in the incident, the officer said. A case has been registered in the matter against Prabhat Yadav, the ACP said.