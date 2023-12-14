 Allahabad University MA Student Injured In Explosion While Making Bomb Inside Hostel Room
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAllahabad University MA Student Injured In Explosion While Making Bomb Inside Hostel Room

Allahabad University MA Student Injured In Explosion While Making Bomb Inside Hostel Room

A student of Allahabad University was grievously injured when a bomb, he was allegedly making in his hostel room, exploded in his hand late on Wednesday evening, police said. It was not known immediately why the student was making the bomb.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 08:57 AM IST
article-image
Allahabad University Student Injured In Explosion While Making Bomb Inside Hostel Room | Image Credit: Wikipedia

Prayagraj, December 14: A student of Allahabad University was grievously injured when a bomb, he was allegedly making in his hostel room, exploded in his hand late on Wednesday evening, police said. It was not known immediately why the student was making the bomb.

He was making a bomb in his room in P.C. Banerjee Hostel

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shivkuti) Rajesh Kumar Yadav said that Prabhat Yadav, an M.A. student of Allahabad University, was making a bomb in his room in P.C. Banerjee Hostel when it exploded, badly injuring his right hand.

He has been admitted to the SRN Hospital

He has been admitted to the SRN Hospital in critical condition. Another student suffered minor injuries in the incident, the officer said. A case has been registered in the matter against Prabhat Yadav, the ACP said.

Read Also
Pakistan Bomb Blast: 3 Children Among 4 Injured After Massive Explosion Near Public School In...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UK To Review Graduate Route Visa Dominated By Indian Students

UK To Review Graduate Route Visa Dominated By Indian Students

AMU Student Suspended For Alleged Offensive Comments About Prophet, FIR Filed

AMU Student Suspended For Alleged Offensive Comments About Prophet, FIR Filed

Allahabad University MA Student Injured In Explosion While Making Bomb Inside Hostel Room

Allahabad University MA Student Injured In Explosion While Making Bomb Inside Hostel Room

Mumbai: Sathaye College To Host 3-Day Archaeological Exhibition Featuring Shivaji Maharaj's Replica...

Mumbai: Sathaye College To Host 3-Day Archaeological Exhibition Featuring Shivaji Maharaj's Replica...

Maharashtra Youth Shines In State-Level Science Congress Competition, On Way To Nationals

Maharashtra Youth Shines In State-Level Science Congress Competition, On Way To Nationals