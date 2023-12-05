Pakistan Bomb Blast: 3 Children Among 4 Injured After Massive Explosion Near Public School In Peshawar; Visuals Surface

3 Children Among 4 Injured After Massive Explosion Near Public School In Peshawar | Twitter

Islamabad, December 5: At least four people including three children were injured in an explosion in Pakistan's Peshawar on Tuesday, the country's Geo News reported citing police and hospital officials. Police said that the blast on Warsak Road was caused after explosives planted on the road burst. The injured were admitted to the Lady Reading Hospital where two children are said to be in critical condition.

Videos: Bomb Blast Near Peshawar Public School In Pakistan

#BREAKING: Bomb blast reported near Peshawar Public School on Warsak Road in Peshawar, Pakistan. Seven people including children injured as per initial reports. TTP likely behind the attack. Yet another incident exposing Pakistan’s decades long policy of nurturing Snakes. pic.twitter.com/g75Ose19Tr — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 5, 2023

The injured children are aged between 7-10 years

According to hospital's spokesperson, the injured children are aged between 7-10 years, Geo News reported. After the explosion, police and Rescue 1122 teams were sent to the site of the incident in the Babu Garhi area of Peshawar. Speaking to Geo News, Superintendent Police Arshad Khan said that the blast took place at around 9:10 am (local time).

CCTV #Schools in #Peshawar have once again been targeted by Terrorist. Three children were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Peshawar’s Warsak Road. the incident took place near the Peshawar Public School at around 9:10am. The #blast site is considered an… pic.twitter.com/57rSs4dWqX — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) December 5, 2023

The explosives that were used in the blast weighed 4 kilograms

He said that the explosions that were used in the blast weighed 4 kilograms and were planted at the roadside. The senior police official said that the explosives were hidden in a cement block on the roadside. He further stated that police has started a search operation in the surrounding areas and added, "The element of extortion is also being considered."

#Peshawar blast update: Terrorism:In CCTV video of Tuesday's blast, a police Mobile vehicle ws passing by road, where blast happened, just 3 to 3.5 seconds difference, acc to officials.

Detail of injured in #LRH

1-Ihsanullah, age 8/9 years (Afghan national, (Critical condition) pic.twitter.com/wmZwDrATpO — Tahir Khan (@taahir_khan) December 5, 2023

'It would be premature to say who was the target'

Speaking to reporters, he said, "It would be premature to say who was the target." Rescue officials said the glass of two vehicles and nearby buildings was shattered due to the explosion.

Mayor Metropolitan Zubair Ali called the explosion near educational institutions "unfortunate"

Mayor Metropolitan Zubair Ali called the explosion near educational institutions "unfortunate" and noted that it was an attempt to disturb peace and order, Geo News reported.

Earlier, 5 people were killed and more than 20 others were injured in a blast

Earlier this November, five people were killed and more than 20 others were injured in a blast targeting police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Pakistan witnessed 34 per cent increase in anti-state violence in November

According to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), Pakistan witnessed 34 per cent increase in anti-state violence in November, Dawn reported.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emerged as the most affected province

According to PICSS, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emerged as the most affected province, documenting 51 attacks, claiming the lives of 54 people and injuring 81 others, according to Dawn report. Meanwhile, Balochistan reported nine attacks, claiming the lives of 18 people, including 15 security forces personnel and three civilians.