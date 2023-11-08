Allahabad University Launches BBA-MBA Program, Integrates Lord Krishna's Management Teachings

Allahabad University Launches BBA-MBA Program | Image Credit: Wikipedia

Allahabad University (AU) has launched a distinctive five-year integrated course that combines Bachelor's in Business Administration (BBA) and Masters in Business Administration (MBA) starting from the academic session of 2023. What sets this program apart is its focus on blending traditional management teachings with spiritual wisdom from ancient Indian texts.

What changes have been implemented in this course?

According to reports from IANS, the Faculty of Commerce at AU is incorporating the management mantras of Lord Krishna, as found in the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, Upanishads, and the teachings of Chanakya into the curriculum. This innovative approach aims to provide students not only with business acumen but also a holistic understanding of leadership and decision-making.

Moreover, for the first time, students will delve into the strategic decisions of renowned industrialists such as JRD Tata, Azim Premji, Dhirubhai Ambani, Narayana Murthy, Sunil Mittal, and Birla. This practical exposure to real-world managerial practices is expected to enhance students' critical thinking and decision-making skills.

In addition to the unique blend of management and spirituality, the course emphasizes the importance of maintaining mental well-being in the corporate world. Students will be introduced to Ashtanga Yoga to help them remain calm and focused in adverse situations, a valuable skill for any business leader.

Detail information about the course

The integrated course, starting with an initial batch of 26 students, spans 10 semesters and offers a total of 220 credits. The flexible entry-exit system allows students to receive certification at various stages, including a one-year certificate after the first year, a diploma after the second, a BBA degree after the third, and an MBA degree upon completion of the fifth year.

Shefali Nandan, the coordinator for the BBA-MBA Integrated Course, highlighted that the curriculum encompasses a wide range of subjects, including Indian management thought, spirituality and management, cultural ethos, human values and management, Ashtanga Yoga, a holistic view of life, meditation, stress management, and even cutting-edge topics like Artificial Intelligence and Startup Management.