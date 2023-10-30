Female Student Molested In Allahabad University; Accused Threatened To Abduct Her

Female Student Molested At Allahabad University; Accused Threatened To Abduct Her | Representational Pic

In a latest incident of harassments within campuses, a female student of the Allahabad University has reportedly been molested by 3 students. According to the reports, one of the accused even threatened to abduct the girl after she rejected his love proposal.

According to the report by the Hindustan Times, Police on Sunday registered an FIR against three students of Allahabad University (AU) for allegedly molesting and issuing threats to a girl student.

The report further claimed that victim is considering to opt out of studies due to the fear of harassment.

The first year MA student of the Allahabad University in her complaint to the police said that while she was appearing for her viva at Arts Faculty on October 19, a LLB student, Guru Yadav aka Rudra Yadav along with his two aides intercepted her and the main accused grabbed her hands.

The report further said that Guru then made a love proposal with inappropriate language. However the victim managed to flee from the spot and enter one of the classes.

The perpetrator has been also been accused of pressuring the victim's friend to call her.

Yadav issued threats to abduct the complainant when she told him that her marriage was already fixed following which the complainant returned to her hostel without appearing for viva.

The complainant said that she was too scared and was planning to quit her studies out of fear of harassment.

Colonelganj police station has registered the case against Yadav and his two aides and are tracing them for arrest.

Last month, students made allegations against the Allahabad University for increasing the fee by 400 % after which the varsity formed a committee of teachers and district administrative officers to discuss the alleged fee hike. Due to rapid hike in fee, a few students attempted self-immolation but the act was foiled by the police deployed on the spot.

However the Vice Chancellor, Sangita Srivastava refuted the claims and said the allegations were "misdirected" and promised to waive off the entire fee of those hailing from poor background and orphaned during Covid.