Six Persons Booked for Vandalism on Allahabad University Campus

Six persons have been booked for the alleged vandalism on the Allahabad University campus. |

Prayagraj (UP): Six persons have been booked for the alleged vandalism on the Allahabad University campus two days ago, police said on Friday.



The FIR was lodged on Thursday night on the complaint of the university's proctor Rakesh Singh. Ajay Singh Yadav alias Ajay Samrat, Sanchit Mishra, Aditya Raj Singh, Amar Singh, Vikas Yadav, Ayush Dixit and an unknown person have been named in the FIR.



Students of Allahabad University scuffled with teachers and vandalised some offices on the campus on Wednesday over the death of a student under "suspicious circumstances".



In the complaint, the proctor said that following the death of Ashutosh Kumar Dubey (22), a media studies student, on July 11, Ajay Samrat spread certain rumours on social media.



The next day, he called his associated and ransacked the campus, and attacked teachers, according to the complaint.



It has also been alleged that about 20 students led by Samrat ransacked several departments, tore the registers and snatched jewellery and money of some teachers of the Sanskrit department, police said.



On the day of the incident, a university spokesperson had claimed that some miscreants from outside led by student leader Ajay Yadav Samrat vandalised the university campus and indulged in indecent behaviour and scuffled with women in which some women teachers were injured.



According to the statement, the miscreants vandalised the Hindi and Sanskrit departments besides damaging some documents at the proctor's office.



Dubey was found unconscious in front of the students' union building on Tuesday. He was taken by other students to SRN Hospital where doctors declared him dead.



The university administration had said that the death of the student on the campus was unfortunate and claimed that it has nothing to do with the varsity.



It was an accident that happened on campus, it said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)