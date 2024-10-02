Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Over 3000 Vacancies Announced; Check Full Details Inside

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024 | File

A total of 3,306 positions for various Group C and D jobs are up for grabs in the Allahabad High Court as per the formal announcement of its recruitment campaign for 2024. As part of the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralised Recruitment 2024–25, these posts will be filled at district courts around the state. On October 4, 2024, the online application process for the Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024 will open.

Numerous roles, including Junior Assistant, Grade III Stenographer, Paid Apprentices, Drivers, Process Server, Sweeper-cum-Farrash, Tubewell-Operator-Cum-Electrician, Peon, Chowkidar, and Mali, are included in this recruitment. 1,667 of the total number of openings are designated for Group C, and 1,639 are under Group D.

Candidates who are interested may apply online at www.allahabadhighcourt.in, the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates may submit more than one application, but they will need to pay the cost for each vacancy separately. The candidates must be at least eighteen years old and cannot be older than forty years old.

Application Fees

The application fee for stenographer positions is Rs 950 for general and OBC applicants, Rs 850 for EWS applicants, and Rs 750 for SC/ST applicants. The paid apprentice and driver fee for a junior assistant is Rs 850 for general and OBC applicants, Rs 750 for EWS applicants, and Rs 650 for SC/ST applicants. The fees for Group D posts are as follows: Rs 800 for General and OBC, Rs 700 for EWS, and Rs 600 for SC/ST.

A detailed notification is expected to follow this announcement. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for further updates. Till then, the candidates can take a look at the short official notice here.