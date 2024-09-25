Rajasthan RUHS Now Hiring For 1220 Medical Officer Positions; Apply By October 4

Rajasthan RUHS Recruitment 2024 | Representational

Applications are being accepted for Medical Officer positions at Rajasthan University of Health Sciences in Jaipur. Candidates that meet the requirements may apply at old.ruhsraj.org, the organization's official website. This hiring campaign will fill 1220 positions.

Important Dates:

Last date to apply- October 4, 2024

Correction window- October 15 to October 17, 2024

Tentative date of online exam- November 17, 2024

Uploading of Permanent Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC) registration- November 18 to November 19, 2024

Eligibility Criteria



Candidates who want to apply for the vacancies need have an MBBS degree. As on January 1, 2025, the age restriction shall be a minimum of 22 years and a maximum of 45 years.



According to the Screening Test Regulation 2002 carried out by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, Indian nationals or Indian citizens living abroad who completed their Primary Medical Qualification from medical colleges outside of India should have been eligible to take the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (Screening tests).

Screening Process



A written test will be part of the selection procedure. The eligibility/ranking test for the appointment of Medical Officers in the Rajasthani government is called the Medical Officers Direct Recruitment Examination-2024.

Candidates will have two hours to finish the 100 multiple-choice questions on the exam, each of which is worth one mark. Negative points won't be awarded.

Application Fees



All applicants must pay a non-refundable application cost of Rs. 5,000 plus any other fees that may apply based on the terms of their bank, credit card, debit card, etc. The examination fee for candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories in the state of Rajasthan is Rs. 2,500, plus any applicable costs based on bank, credit card, debit card, etc. regulations.

How to apply?

-Open https://www.ruhsraj.org, the RUHS website.

-Click the button labelled "Medical Officer Direct Recruitment Examination 2024."

-Before applying, read the Arthana, Notification, Information Booklet, Fillable Online Application Form Instructions, and FAQs found under General Links. After making sure all the necessary information is correct, click register. (Being registered is a one-time event).

-The "Candidate Registration" page will open as a result. Complete the "Registration Form" page by entering the necessary information, including the candidate's name, father and mother's names, email address and mobile number, and the State Medical Council, Rajasthan Medical Council, and NMC registration details.

-Carefully review these details as you will not be able to alter these essential information.

-Just click the SUBMIT button after using this application.