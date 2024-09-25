 Uttarakhand UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 257 Positions By October 14; Check Salary Here
Uttarakhand UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 257 Positions By October 14; Check Salary Here

On September 17, 2024, the recruiting notification (Advt. No. 61/UKSSSC/2024) was made public.

Updated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

Applications are now being accepted for 259 jobs at the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), which include those of Data Entry Operator (DEO), Personal Assistant, Stenographer, and Additional Private Secretary (APS). On September 17, 2024, the recruiting notification (Advt. No. 61/UKSSSC/2024) was made public.

Until October 14, qualified applicants may submit their applications on the official website, sssc.uk.gov.in. The dates that applicants can edit their application forms are October 18, 2024, until October 21, 2024.

The salary range for the candidates chosen for these positions is Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

Available vacancies:

Additional Private Secretary - 3

Personnel Assistant - 236

Stenographer/Personnel Assistant - 15

Stenographer cum Data Entry Operator - 3

Personnel Assistant/Stenographer Grade II - 2

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have the necessary educational requirements, which include having a graduate degree or having passed the 12th grade, in order to be considered for the UKSSSC positions. Furthermore, candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 42 on July 1, 2024.

Application fees

The application fee must be paid in order to apply for this position. Candidates from the General/OBC category must pay a fee of Rs 300. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST, EWS, and Diwang categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 150.

How to apply?

-Go to the official sssc.uk.gov.in website.
-Click the registration link for PA, Steno, and other topics.
-Sign up and continue with the application procedure.
-Complete the form, send it in, and pay the charge.
-Print this page off for your records.

