All You Need To Know About The International Junior Science Olympiad

Competitive examinations have become an integral part of today's education system. For various courses, there are entrance exams, which are often conducted as competitive exams.

So, at some or other stages of education, students have to face competitive exams, for entry in specific streams or colleges. Apart from various entrance exams, some other competitive exams are also held at national and international levels, creating opportunities for students to showcase their talents.

IJSO 2023 Medallists

About the Olympiad

The "Olympiad" is one such prestigious competition held at international level. Much like the Olympic Games, involving different sports at the international level, bringing together the most skilled sportspersons, the international Olympiad competitions aim at bringing together the most scholar students of secondary and higher secondary level from all over the world.

But in order to get selected at international level, students have to go through different qualifying rounds, exactly like Olympics. ‘International Olympiads’ are organised for different subjects like Physics (IPhO), Chemistry (IChO), Biology (IBO), Mathematics (IMO), Astronomy and; Astrophysics (IOAA) for higher secondary level students.

Similarly, for secondary level students, there is an International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO), which integrates multiple science disciplines i. e. physics, chemistry and biology.

In addition to these science subjects, ‘International Olympiads’ are also being held for Linguistics (IOL), Informatics (IOI), Earth Science (IOES) and Geography (IGeo). Many private agencies conduct different competitive exams at school level using the name Olympiad. But these exams have no official recognition and are not at all related to the Junior Science Olympiad. They don’t lead to any international event. Therefore, students, teachers and parents need to be careful not to mislead themselves just because of the name "Olympiad."

The international Olympiads of all science subjects, including the Junior Science Olympiad, are supported by the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Atomic Energy and the Ministry of Human Resource Development of the Government of India. A major national Olympiad programme in basic sciences and mathematics is in operation in India. The Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education(TIFR), Mumbai acts as the nodal agency for this programme in our country.

Though such prestigious competitions leading to international level are held every year in our country, students, parents and teachers from all over India are not much aware about them.

The IJSO or International Junior Science Olympiad is one such exam giving opportunity of international exposure to the students at the earliest age. It aims to promote the study of basic science subjects and improve students; understanding and performance in these fields right from their school days.

Examination Details

The examination consists of rigorous three stages of selection process, and six students are selected at the end of the third stage as finalists. These six students represent India in the international level competition. Like Olympic games, this international competition, is held in a different country of the world every year. In all more than 50 countries participate in this exam. India started participating in this exam from the year 2007. Interestingly, so far, every student in Indian team has won the medal (gold, silver, bronze medal or special mention) every year.

Eligibility Criteria

Now let’s see what is the eligibility and the three stages of selection process for IJSO. According to the eligibility criteria of IJSO, the age of the student must not be more than fifteen years at the time of international competition. According to this rule, students in the 8th or 9th grades affiliated to CBSC, ICSC or any state secondary board in the country, are eligible for the first qualifying examination. Even students who have opted home schooling, can also appear for this examination.

The first qualifying exam “National Standard Examination in Junior Science” (NSEJS) is usually held in the last week of November every year. This exam consists of 60 multiple choice objective questions which are to be answered in two hours. Total marks are 216 and there is negative marking. For this examination, it is necessary to study science and to some extent, mathematics from the syllabus of CBSE board up to the tenth grade.

Any school in the country can register as Exam centre for the NSE examination. Centre registration is done during 1 st and 20 th August. Students can register, online or offline for this exam either through their school or independently. Generally, the registration period for students is between 21st August to 15th September.

More than forty thousand students from across the country appear for this first level exam. Out of them, about three hundred students, as per their merit with state wise quota, are selected for the second level examination.

NSE for Olympiads of all subjects is conducted by Indian Association for Physics Teachers (IAPT). The second level examination, called as Indian National Junior Science Olympiad (INJSO) is usually conducted in the last week of January or first week of February, at around eighteen centres across the country. Out of 300 students appearing this exam, generally, top 35 students based on their merit are selected for the third level.

These 35 students are invited to attend the Orientation cum Selection Camp (OCSC). The camp aims at orientation and training students for International Olympiad. During this camp, students have to undergo tests in theory and experiments, along with the training. Based on their performances top six students are selected to represent India at the international level.

The OCSC camp, being residential, fosters independence, teamwork, and communication skills amongst the students.

Now these six finalists are to be trained for the international level competition. So, they are again called for a 7 days training camp, called as Pre-Departure Camp (PDC), in the last week of November. After this training, the Indian team consisting of six students, 3 mentors and one observer, leaves for the country where the International Event is being held. Last year this exam was held in Thailand, while this year's international competition will be held in Romania.

The examinations for all 3 stages of Junior Science Olympiad in India, are conducted by Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT). So, one can visit the website of the institute www.indapt.org.in. for getting the detailed information about this exam. All expenses, including accommodation, food, and travel after first level are covered by government grants and IAPT, ensuring no financial burden on parents.

Unlike traditional exams, which often emphasize rote learning, Olympiad exams focus on deep understanding and application of scientific concepts. It leads to the selection of students who really have a passion and understanding of that subject. Through IJSO, students gain international exposure and experience, enhancing their academic and personal growth. As the brightest young minds from all over the world are brought together, it can help them a lot to develop international-level contacts and possible scientific collaboration in their later life.

Though there is no direct career benefit like added marks for admission etc., these exams provide a great stimulus to begin a career in science or mathematics.

Despite the growing recognition of the International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO), the overall participation of students from all parts of our nation is not yet significant. Also, the number of girl students participating in IJSO is significantly low as compared to the boys’ number.

Increasing awareness and providing additional mentorship opportunities could help bridge this gap and inspire more girls to take part in such prestigious competitions. So, efforts are being made to increase overall awareness and participation in the Junior Science Olympiad.

The IJSO competition is a gateway to significant opportunities in the field of science. Increased awareness and participation can help more and more students benefit from this prestigious competition, fostering a new generation of scientific talent.