NEET UG Counselling 2024 To Begin Tomorrow, SC Rules Out Re-Exam

The Supreme Court has announced that there will be no re-examination for NEET UG 2024, citing concerns that it would affect over 24 lakh students and disrupt the admission schedule.

The court has also accepted the opinion of IIT Delhi regarding Physics question number 19, which may result in around 4.22 lakh students losing four marks.

The Counselling Schedule Starts Tomrrow

The NEET UG Counselling 2024 is set to begin tomorrow, July 24, 2024. The counselling process will consist of three rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round. The complete schedule will be available on the official website: mcc.nic.in.

Conducting Body and Seat Intake

The NEET UG Counselling 2024 for the All India quota will be conducted by the MCC for 15% of the seats in government colleges and seats in institutions like AMU, BHU, JMI, ESIC, AMC Pune, and deemed universities. The counselling process will be determined by the ranks achieved in the exam.

When NEET UG counselling commences, candidates need to log in to mcc.nic.in with their credentials to register and make their selections.

Candidates should carefully read the counselling scheme detailed in the information bulletin before registering. They should also refer to the user guide and review the available seats at various medical colleges to prioritize their choices.

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Required Documents

Allotment Letter issued by MCC

NEET 2024 Result/ Rank letter issued by NTA

Hall tickets issued by NTA

Date of Birth Certificate

Class 10th Certificate

Class 10+2 Certificate

Class 10+2 Marks Sheet

8 Passport-size photographs (same as affixed on the application form)

Identity proof (Aadhar/ PAN/ Driving Licence/ Passport)

