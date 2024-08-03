All You Need To Know About Indian Air Force AFCAT 2 Exam Beginning August 9!

Indian Air Force AFCAT 2 | Official Website

The Indian Air Force will administer the online AFCAT 2 exam on August 9, 10, and 11. For the same, the admission card has been made available. Information on the candidate's admit card includes name, roll number, enrolment number, test name, location of the examination centre, instructions for the day of the test, date, and time.

Exam Dates

09 Aug 2024 (Friday)

10 Aug 2024 (Saturday)

11 Aug 2024 (Sunday)

Examination Timings

Shift I: Verification starts at 08:00 hrs.

Shift II: Verification starts at 13:00 hrs.

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre under any circumstances once the pre-exam verification process has begun, which is at 8:00 a.m. for shift I and 13:00 a.m. for shift II.

Exam Syllabus

English: Comprehension, sentence completion, synonyms/antonyms, idioms and phrases, etc.

General Awareness: History, geography, sports, current affairs, etc.

Numerical Ability: Decimals, percentages, profit & loss, ratios, etc.

Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test: Verbal and non-verbal reasoning.

Exam Structure

Subjects: General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test.

Duration: 2 hours.

Number of Questions: 100.

Maximum Marks: 300

Objective-type questions in English only.

Marking Scheme

There will be three marks given for each right response.

For each wrong response, you will lose one mark.

No credit for questions not attempted.

Performance on written exams, interviews, medical fitness exams, and the All India Merit List will all be taken into consideration during the selection process.

Standard of Questions

Numerical Ability: Matriculation level.

Other Subjects: Graduation level (Indian University).

Special Instructions to Candidates for Online Examination

A legitimate photo identity evidence issued by a government agency, such as a voter identity card, passport, driving licence, PAN card, or any other identity document that includes a clear photo and the details of the applicant's name, date of birth, and father's name (photocopies are not accepted).

The candidate's name on their Aadhaar card and their second valid picture identity card must match the name on their matriculation certificate (Class X).

Two passport-sized colour photos, the same as the one uploaded while completing the online application (should be pasted, not stapled, on the exam centre attendance sheet and on the admit card next to the printed photo).

For signing the attendance form, use a ballpoint pen (blue or black) and rough

Read Also UPSC CAPF 2024 Exam To Be Held Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines Here

Items not permitted inside Examination Hall

Phone, Memory Card/ Stick, Pager, Organizer, Personal Digital Assistant (PDA), concealed Microphone Or Camera, Radio, Headset, Walkman, Recorder, Translator etc.

Personal items (Wristwatch/ Wristband, Bracelets, Handbags, Ornaments, Wallet, Purse, Head gear, Scarf, Goggles, Jackets), eatable items (Chips, Chocolates, Food, Drinks etc).Bluetooth device, communication / electronic / digital / wireless devices like

Textual or stationary material such as Pencil-box/Geometry box, Book, Log tables, Clipboard, Slide rule (except blue or black transparent ballpoint Pen).

Calculators, Docupen, Electronic Watches with facilities of Calculator, Cellular