 UPSC CAPF 2024 Exam To Be Held Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC CAPF 2024 Exam To Be Held Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines Here

UPSC CAPF 2024 Exam To Be Held Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines Here

Paper I will be administered from 10 a.m. to noon, and Paper II from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 03:59 PM IST
article-image

Tomorrow, August 4, is the date of the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) (ACs) examination. Paper I will be administered from 10 a.m. to noon, and Paper II from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The goal of the recruitment campaign is to fill 506 positions in various armed police services. The Border Security Force (BSF) has 186 open vacancies, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has 120 seats available, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has 100 seats available, Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB) has 42 seats available, and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has 58 seats available.

Exam topics for Paper I include general ability and intelligence, while Paper II include general studies, writing, and comprehension. The Preliminary Examination, Mains Examination, Personality Test, or Interview are the methods used by the Union Public Service Commission to fill these positions.

Important Guidelines:

-Candidates should bring a clipboard or hardboard (with no writing on it) and a decent blackball pen to fill out the answer sheet, according the exam requirements.

-They must remember to bring both their admit cards and a form of government-issued identification, like a voter card, PAN, or Aadhar.

Read Also
Rajendra Nagar Flooding: Drishti IAS To Provide ₹10 Lakh Each To Families Of UPSC Aspirants
article-image

-Books, notes, loose sheets, electronic or other kinds of calculators, drawing and mathematical tools, log tables, map stencils, slide rules, test booklets, and rough sheets are all prohibited.

-It is not permitted to bring cell phones or any other kind of communication device onto the premises where the examination is taking held.

-As stated in the UPSC CAPF admit card 2024, they must arrive at the exam location at least 45 minutes prior to the reporting time.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBSE Compartment Class 10 Results OUT Soon; Check Updates Here!

CBSE Compartment Class 10 Results OUT Soon; Check Updates Here!

IIM Indore Inaugurates 21st PGPMX Batch at Mumbai Campus, Emphasizes Growth Mindset and Leadership

IIM Indore Inaugurates 21st PGPMX Batch at Mumbai Campus, Emphasizes Growth Mindset and Leadership

UPSC CAPF 2024 Exam To Be Held Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines Here

UPSC CAPF 2024 Exam To Be Held Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines Here

COMEDK 2024: Round 2 Choice Editing Begins Today, Check Last Date HERE

COMEDK 2024: Round 2 Choice Editing Begins Today, Check Last Date HERE

GATE 2025 Registrations Begin August 24; Check List Of Important Documents Here!

GATE 2025 Registrations Begin August 24; Check List Of Important Documents Here!