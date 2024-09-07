 AIMA MAT 2024 Registration Begins Today; Check Here
AIMA MAT 2024 Registration Begins Today; Check Here

Interested and qualified candidates should go to mat.aima.in the AIMA, the official website. November 30, 2024 is the deadline for registering for the CBT 1 exam.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 02:53 PM IST
AIMA MAT 2024 Registration Begins Today; Check Here | Official Website

On its official website, the All India Management Association (AIMA) will begin accepting applications for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) in December 2024. For more information and to register for the exam, interested and qualified candidates should go to mat.aima.in the AIMA, the official website. November 30, 2024 is the deadline for registering for the CBT 1 exam.


Eligibility Criteria

Any graduate program may apply to take the AIMA MAT 2024 exam. To enable a wider pool of applicants to take the exam, students who are currently in their final year of undergraduate courses are also eligible to apply.

Application Fees

For MAT December 2024, there is an application fee of Rs 2,100. An additional Rs 1,500 will be required from candidates who choose to take an additional test mode (such as both computer-based and paper-based).

Important Dates

The Paper-Based Test (PBT) will take place on December 14, 2024, and registration will close on December 7. There are two dates for the Computer-Based Test (CBT): December 7 and December 22. The December 7 CBT registration deadline is November 30. The December 22 CBT deadline is December 15. The MAT exam was administered for the August session from August 14 to August 25, 2024.

What is MAT exam?

Since 1988, Business Schools (B-Schools) have used the Management Aptitude Test (MAT), a standardised national level exam, to help select applicants for MBA and related programs. In 2003, the Ministry of Education under the Government of India approved MAT as a national exam.

