 AIIMS INI SS 2023 July registration begins tomorrow; click here to apply
AIIMS INI SS 2023 July registration begins tomorrow; click here to apply

AIIMS INI SS 2023 exam will be held on April 29, 2023 and the result will be declared on May 5, 2023. The exam for top medical Institute in India will be held in two stages- 1 and 2. candidates can apply for admission to 365 DM, 231 M.Ch. 29 MD (Hospital Administration) seats.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
AIIMS | ANI

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences( AIIMS) will release the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty Entrance Test (INI SS) 2023 application form tomorrow, March 14.

As per the official schedule, candidates can register for AIIMS INI SS 2023 July exam from March 14 to March 28.

AIIMS INI SS 2023 exam will be held on April 29, 2023 and the result will be declared on May 5, 2023. The exam for top medical Institute in India will be held in two stages- 1 and 2.

Candidates can apply for admission to 365 DM, 231 M.Ch. 29 MD (Hospital Administration) seats.

Steps to apply online:

Go to the official website--aiimsexam.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the application form link

Login yourself and fill in the application form

check and verify details and upload documents

Pay the applicable application fee as per your category

Submit the form and download the page

Take a printout for future references

Candidates who qualify AIIMS INI SS 2023 exam will be get direct admission to DM/M.Ch.(3 year)/ & MD (Hospital Administration) course in AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPMER, and SCTIMST.

