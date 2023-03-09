Bhopal: AIIMS, People’s Univ ink MoU for academic cooperation

AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal and the People’s University, Bhopal have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to increase cooperation between academia, students, and research. Dr Ajai Singh, executive director & CEO, AIIMS Bhopal and Dr Harish Kapur, vice-chancellor, People’s University, Bhopal, were present on the occasion.Earlier, AIIMS had signed a MoU with IIM, Indore for knowledge transfer with cooperation of academic members and research groups. Minister for medical education Vishvas Sarang had taken initiative for knowledge sharing between institutes to promote research and technology. The MOU focuses on increasing cooperation between AIIMS Bhopal and People’s University through faculty and student exchange programs, utilizing experimental facilities of each other, and conducting joint academic activities such as exhibitions, lectures, conferences, symposia, and workshops.