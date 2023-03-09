Bhopal: Loudspeaker on battery-operated cycle does what pamphlets failed to do

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seeing that their traditional awareness measures like pasting pamphlets about forest and wildlife conservation was getting lukewarm response, the authorities of Pench Tiger Reserve (Seoni) had to change the mode. Their initiative is not only making villagers turn their heads but also making them give a patient hearing to what the authorities are telling them. As the old-age method of pamphlets did not work, the authorities adopted a different mode to take their message to the villagers.

Now they are using a loudspeaker fitted on a battery-operated cycle to create awareness among villagers about the wildlife act and importance of forests and need to conserve them. An employee has been tasked to pedal through the local markets and villages spreading the awareness message recorded by forest officials. As the new mode found favours with the people, the authorities decided to purchase some more battery-operated cycles for the cause.

On being contacted, Pench Tiger Reserve field director Rajnesh Singh said, " We felt that our traditional message methodology was not proving effective enough. Our forest ranger Shubam came up with a brilliant idea of using the battery-operated cycle to spread awareness among villagers. As it was a low cost effective idea, it got the go ahead. What is most surprising is that this idea got a very positive response. Seeing the good response, we decided to purchase five more battery operated cycles as they required almost zero investment".

The forest staffers pedal to villages and weekly markets on the battery operated cycles and play the recorded messages of forest conservation. The villagers are informed about what not to do in the forest like lighting a fire as it would attract punitive action. They are also informed about the wildlife act and punitive action in case of its violation.