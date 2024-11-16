AIIMS INI CET Result 2024 Expected To Be Out Today; Check HERE

AIIMS INI CET Result 2024 | Official Website

Results from AIIMS are anticipated to be released today, Saturday, November 16, 2024, as per media reports. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same from AIIMS. The list of eligible test takers will be included in the result PDF. On November 10, the computer-based exam was administered. Candidates that pass the entrance exam must attend the INI CET counselling in order to be admitted in January 2025. The deadline for enrolling in the MDS course is February 28, 2025.

Prior to the test, 1,436 PG medical seats were provisionally announced.

To pass the exam, candidates from the general category must score in the 50th percentile, while those from the SC/ST category must score in the 45th percentile.

How to check?

-Go to aiimsexams.ac.in, the official website for the AIIMS exams.

-On the homepage, click the link for the AIIMS INI CET January 2025 results 2025.

-Enter your login information now, including your password, registration ID, registration unique code (RUC), and captcha code.

-The screen will show the INI CET 2024 results and qualifying status.

-Verify every detail and save the scorecard for your records.



INI CET 2024



The INI CET score will be used to determine admission to AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, and the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) in Trivandrum.