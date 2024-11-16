 AIIMS INI CET Result 2024 Expected To Be Out Today; Check HERE
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAIIMS INI CET Result 2024 Expected To Be Out Today; Check HERE

AIIMS INI CET Result 2024 Expected To Be Out Today; Check HERE

On November 10, the computer-based exam was administered.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
AIIMS INI CET Result 2024 | Official Website

Results from AIIMS are anticipated to be released today, Saturday, November 16, 2024, as per media reports. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same from AIIMS. The list of eligible test takers will be included in the result PDF. On November 10, the computer-based exam was administered. Candidates that pass the entrance exam must attend the INI CET counselling in order to be admitted in January 2025. The deadline for enrolling in the MDS course is February 28, 2025.

Prior to the test, 1,436 PG medical seats were provisionally announced.

To pass the exam, candidates from the general category must score in the 50th percentile, while those from the SC/ST category must score in the 45th percentile.

How to check?

FPJ Shorts
DU Faculty Recruitment 2024: Last Date To Apply For 575 Vacancies; Check Key Details
DU Faculty Recruitment 2024: Last Date To Apply For 575 Vacancies; Check Key Details
Pakistani Journalist Rakes Up Champions Trophy Row During US State Department's Daily Press Briefing, Here's What Happened Next; Video
Pakistani Journalist Rakes Up Champions Trophy Row During US State Department's Daily Press Briefing, Here's What Happened Next; Video
'We Super Appreciate Major Brands': SpaceX Boss Elon Musk Applauds CEO Of X, Linda Yaccarino As Brands Revives Ad Campaigns On X
'We Super Appreciate Major Brands': SpaceX Boss Elon Musk Applauds CEO Of X, Linda Yaccarino As Brands Revives Ad Campaigns On X
India's Neeraj Goyat Excelled In His Super-Middleweight Bout Against Whindersson Nunes, Winning By Unanimous Decision.
India's Neeraj Goyat Excelled In His Super-Middleweight Bout Against Whindersson Nunes, Winning By Unanimous Decision.

-Go to aiimsexams.ac.in, the official website for the AIIMS exams.
-On the homepage, click the link for the AIIMS INI CET January 2025 results 2025.

Read Also
BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Declared At bpsc.bih.nic.in; Direct Link Here
article-image

-Enter your login information now, including your password, registration ID, registration unique code (RUC), and captcha code.
-The screen will show the INI CET 2024 results and qualifying status.
-Verify every detail and save the scorecard for your records.

INI CET 2024

The INI CET score will be used to determine admission to AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, and the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) in Trivandrum.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DU Faculty Recruitment 2024: Last Date To Apply For 575 Vacancies; Check Key Details

DU Faculty Recruitment 2024: Last Date To Apply For 575 Vacancies; Check Key Details

Andhra Pradesh Govt & IIT Madras Sign Eight Deals For Transformative Initiatives

Andhra Pradesh Govt & IIT Madras Sign Eight Deals For Transformative Initiatives

AIIMS INI CET Result 2024 Expected To Be Out Today; Check HERE

AIIMS INI CET Result 2024 Expected To Be Out Today; Check HERE

Indian Students Being Put Off Applying To UK Universities, Report Finds

Indian Students Being Put Off Applying To UK Universities, Report Finds

IDBI Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For 1000 Executive Positions At idbibank.in; Apply NOW!

IDBI Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For 1000 Executive Positions At idbibank.in; Apply NOW!