 BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Declared At bpsc.bih.nic.in; Direct Link Here
The BPSC TRE 3.0 Result has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

Updated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 09:40 AM IST
The BPSC TRE 3.0 Result has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Candidates who took the written exam can view the results of the School Teacher Competitive examination at bpsc.bih.nic.in, the BPSC's official website.

Examination date:

Written exam: July 19 to 22, 2024

How to check the BPSC TRE 3.0 result:

Step 1: Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in, the BPSC's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, select the link for the BPSC TRE 3.0 Result.

Step 3: Enter your login information on a new page that opens.

Step 4: Click on the submit button, the result will be shown.

Step 5: Download the page and view the result.

Step 6: Save a hard copy of it in case you need it later.

Vacancy details:

Officials have stated that 25505 of the total positions will be filled in the elementary school (Class 1–5) and middle school (Class 6–8) basic categories for education department schools. There will be 210 teacher positions in elementary schools and 126 teacher positions in middle schools for SC and ST welfare department schools.

