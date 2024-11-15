 BPSC TRE 3.0 Result Expected To Be Declared Today; Check Key Update
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBPSC TRE 3.0 Result Expected To Be Declared Today; Check Key Update

BPSC TRE 3.0 Result Expected To Be Declared Today; Check Key Update

The official BPSC website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, will host the BPSC TRE 3.0 result.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Bihar BPSC | Official Website

The results of the school teacher recruitment test (TRE) is expected to be released today by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The official BPSC website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, will host the BPSC TRE 3.0 result. However, there has been no official confirmation by the BPSC regarding the same.

Applicants from the Backward Class and Extremely Backward Class categories must receive at least 36.5%, while applicants in the General category must receive at least 40% to be eligible. The qualifying score for SC and ST candidates, including SC, ST women, and PwD candidates, is 32%.

How to check?

-Visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
-On the site or in the "Results" section, look for the link pertaining to the TRE 3.0 Result 2024.
-To view the results page, click the link.

Read Also
RBI Grade B Result 2024 For Phase 2 Declared At rbi.org.in; What's Next?
article-image

-As asked, enter any information that is required, such as your registration or roll number.
-After you submit the information, your outcome will be shown on the screen.
-Download the outcome for your records, and if necessary, print a copy.

BPSC TRE 2024

FPJ Shorts
BPSC TRE 3.0 Result Expected To Be Declared Today; Check Key Update
BPSC TRE 3.0 Result Expected To Be Declared Today; Check Key Update
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Denies PCB Permission To Conduct Tour In PoK Territories
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Denies PCB Permission To Conduct Tour In PoK Territories
UGC To Introduce Shorter UG Programmes; Check How Will It Benefit Students
UGC To Introduce Shorter UG Programmes; Check How Will It Benefit Students
Pimpinero: Blood And Oil OTT Release Date - Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
Pimpinero: Blood And Oil OTT Release Date - Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The answer keys for every topic in Classes 1 through 12 have already been made public by the Commission. For every set of question papers, the BPSC answer keys were made public.

A paper leak forced the cancellation of Bihar's third teacher recruitment exam, which was scheduled for March. A new exam was subsequently ordered. The commission reported no anomalies, and the retest was conducted peacefully.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BPSC TRE 3.0 Result Expected To Be Declared Today; Check Key Update

BPSC TRE 3.0 Result Expected To Be Declared Today; Check Key Update

UGC To Introduce Shorter UG Programmes; Check How Will It Benefit Students

UGC To Introduce Shorter UG Programmes; Check How Will It Benefit Students

KSET 2024 Admit Card Out At kea.kar.nic.in; Download NOW!

KSET 2024 Admit Card Out At kea.kar.nic.in; Download NOW!

UPPSC PCS Exam 2024: Revised Dates Announced Following Protest, To Be Held On 22 Dec In Two Shifts

UPPSC PCS Exam 2024: Revised Dates Announced Following Protest, To Be Held On 22 Dec In Two Shifts

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2024: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result OUT

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2024: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result OUT