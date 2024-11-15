BPSC TRE 3.0 Result Expected To Be Declared Today; Check Key Update

Bihar BPSC | Official Website

The results of the school teacher recruitment test (TRE) is expected to be released today by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The official BPSC website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, will host the BPSC TRE 3.0 result. However, there has been no official confirmation by the BPSC regarding the same.



Applicants from the Backward Class and Extremely Backward Class categories must receive at least 36.5%, while applicants in the General category must receive at least 40% to be eligible. The qualifying score for SC and ST candidates, including SC, ST women, and PwD candidates, is 32%.

How to check?



-Visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

-On the site or in the "Results" section, look for the link pertaining to the TRE 3.0 Result 2024.

-To view the results page, click the link.

-As asked, enter any information that is required, such as your registration or roll number.

-After you submit the information, your outcome will be shown on the screen.

-Download the outcome for your records, and if necessary, print a copy.

BPSC TRE 2024

The answer keys for every topic in Classes 1 through 12 have already been made public by the Commission. For every set of question papers, the BPSC answer keys were made public.



A paper leak forced the cancellation of Bihar's third teacher recruitment exam, which was scheduled for March. A new exam was subsequently ordered. The commission reported no anomalies, and the retest was conducted peacefully.

